New Brunswick reports one new case of COVID-19 on Friday

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday and said 43 active cases remain in the province.

According to the province, the case is an individual in their 40s in zone 2 (Saint John region). The case is related to travel and the individual is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 588, including 536 recoveries.

The province said there have been eight deaths. One patient is hospitalized in intensive care.

As of Friday, 149,967 tests have been conducted.

