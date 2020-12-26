Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports one new case of COVID-19 on Friday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 26, 2020 12:08 pm
A person wears a disposable mask in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world.
A person wears a disposable mask in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday and said 43 active cases remain in the province.

According to the province, the case is an individual in their 40s in zone 2 (Saint John region). The case is related to travel and the individual is self-isolating.

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 588, including 536 recoveries.

The province said there have been eight deaths. One patient is hospitalized in intensive care.

As of Friday, 149,967 tests have been conducted.

Click to play video 'New Brunswick says Edmundston region moving to yellow phase' New Brunswick says Edmundston region moving to yellow phase
New Brunswick says Edmundston region moving to yellow phase
