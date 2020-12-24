New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new cases involve a person in their 20s in the Moncton region and someone in their 50s in the Bathurst area.

Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

READ MORE: Atlantic health officials welcome news the Moderna vaccine is approved in Canada

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

New Brunswick has had eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 and has 44 reported active infections.

One patient is hospitalized in intensive care with the disease.

All of New Brunswick is under the “yellow” pandemic-alert level, the second-lowest level in the province’s recovery plan.

1:47 Medical staff at Campbellton hospital receive gifts of appreciation from local business owner Medical staff at Campbellton hospital receive gifts of appreciation from local business owner

Advertisement