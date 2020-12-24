New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The new cases involve a person in their 20s in the Moncton region and someone in their 50s in the Bathurst area.
Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.
New Brunswick has had eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 and has 44 reported active infections.
One patient is hospitalized in intensive care with the disease.
All of New Brunswick is under the “yellow” pandemic-alert level, the second-lowest level in the province’s recovery plan.
