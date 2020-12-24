Menu

Health

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2020 1:05 pm
A nurse holds a vial containing a patients test swab at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre at the National Arts Centre Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Ottawa.
A nurse holds a vial containing a patients test swab at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre at the National Arts Centre Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new cases involve a person in their 20s in the Moncton region and someone in their 50s in the Bathurst area.

Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

New Brunswick has had eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 and has 44 reported active infections.

One patient is hospitalized in intensive care with the disease.

All of New Brunswick is under the “yellow” pandemic-alert level, the second-lowest level in the province’s recovery plan.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
