Coronavirus: Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll hits 130, daily infections slow

In the past week, Saskatchewan has reported new coronavirus-related deaths every single day.

Five people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing the province’s total up to 130.

Three recent deaths reported in the 80-plus age group were in the north west, central east and Regina zones, according to a press release. The other two were in their 70s and also in Regina.

Health officials said there were 159 new cases in the daily update on Wednesday, with the overall total for the province growing to 14,101 since the first case was reported in March. They added the new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 215.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 50, while there are 24 each in north central and north west, 21 in Saskatoon, 14 in far north west, eight each in far north east and north east, three in south west, two in south east as well as one in central east. Residence information is still pending for four new infections.

Provincial government officials said 1,597 vaccinations were completed up to Tuesday as part of the pilot program in Regina and as part of the vaccine delivery plan’s first phase in Saskatoon.

In the province, 125 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 104 are receiving inpatient care and 21 are in intensive care.

Officials said 249 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 10,121.

There are currently 3,850 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to the press release, 2,531 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 413,147 tests have been carried out in the province.

