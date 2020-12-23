Flin Flon man missing for 3 weeks: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Flin Flon are looking for a local man who has been missing since Dec. 2.

Police said friends and family of Isaac Joseph Colomb, 26, haven’t heard from him in three weeks and are concerned for his well-being.

Colomb is described as six feet two inches tall and 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He may be wearing a green and black winter jacket with green lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-687-1422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

