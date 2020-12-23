Menu

Special weather statement issued for Peterborough area ahead of Christmas Eve system

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 9:52 am
Vehicles driving in winter conditions.
Vehicles driving in winter conditions. Jeremy Keefe

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Peterborough, the City of Kawartha Lakes and northern Peterborough County ahead of an approaching low-pressure system.

According to the statement, 15 to 20 millimetres of rain is possible, followed by five to 10 centimetres of snow.

Rain is expected to start Wednesday night and continue, heavy at times, on Thursday. As the temperature drops a switch to snow is anticipated Thursday evening with snow continuing to Christmas morning.

Read more: Here’s what you can and can’t do in Ontario during coronavirus shutdown

Poor driving conditions are possible Christmas Eve as a cold front changes the rain to snow. Ice pellets are also possible during the transition.

Areas included in the weather advisory include:

  • Apsley – Woodview – Northern Peterborough County
  • Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes
  • Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes
  • Peterborough City – Lakefield – Southern Peterborough County

There is still uncertainty as to the track of this low-pressure system and the timing of the changeover from rain to snow. This will ultimately affect how much snow may fall at any particular location.

Environment Canada is warning motorists to be prepared for deteriorating winter driving conditions in areas that receive snow Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

