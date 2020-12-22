CAF members went ‘beyond the call of duty’ amid coronavirus pandemic: Governor General

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Governor General says members of the Canadian Armed Forces went “beyond the call of duty” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a holiday message to the members of the CAF and the Foreign Service, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette said Canadians “owe an immense debt of gratitude” to front-line workers, and to the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Foreign Service.

Payette said from the onset of the pandemic, she has seen troops “go beyond the call of duty to assist and support.”

Earlier during the pandemic, members of the CAF in Canada were deployed to assist in long-term care facilities in Quebec and Ontario, as they struggled to contain outbreaks of the deadly virus.

The force also supported northern and remote communities, assisted in distributing personal protective equipment and helped with contract tracing.

In the message, Payette said she also "admired the skills of our foreign service officers as they coordinated the safe return of Canadians, all the while continuing their work in a new reality of lockdowns, masks and public health restrictions."

According to Global Affairs Canada (GAC), between Feb. 8, 2020 and July 16, 2020, the agency facilitated the repatriation of over 62,500 individuals from 109 countries.

Payette said she knows how “exacting the duties of personnel deployed overseas can be in today’s increasingly complex world,” adding that the members live their lives “around service and dedication, often under demanding conditions, sometimes at significant risks, and always away from home.”

“For this, and for all you do for the nation, I thank you,” she said. “Your work matters and you serve with integrity, courage and commitment.”

Payette said they are all “extraordinary ambassadors of Canada.”

The Governor General also paid tribute to members of the CAF who died while serving the country this year.

“And I would also like to salute the military and diplomatic families across Canada whose love and encouragement allow you to perform at your very best, whenever you may be,” she said.

Payette said Canada is “not out of the woods yet,” when it comes to the novel coronavirus pandemic, adding that we must “keep our guards up and remain patient.”

“But thanks to science, we now see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “We will meet again.”

By 6 p.m. ET, Canada had reported 520,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19. To date 14,413 people have died in the country after testing positive for the virus.

According to the CAF website, as of Dec. 15, 619 of its members had contracted the virus.