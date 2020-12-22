Coronavirus: City of London releases list of facilities closed for provincewide lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Community centres, arenas, rinks and aquatics facilities are just some of the temporary closures to come as part of Ontario’s provincewide COVID-19 shutdown.

On Monday, the province announced that starting Dec. 26, Ontario will be going into a provincewide lockdown for four weeks.

Due to the lockdown, the City of London said effective Dec. 24 at noon, city facilities including City Hall will be closed to the public.

According to the release from the city, many services will remain available, but in-person services will be by appointment only, at designated times or online.

Unless otherwise stated, closures and changes will come into effect as of noon on Dec. 24.

Starting Dec. 26, all community centres are closed for indoor drop-in and indoor registered programs, including day camps.

The city said participants will be contacted by phone or email if their program has been affected and will receive full refunds for any fee-based programs.

All programs in arenas will be cancelled and outdoor skating at Victoria Park will be closed. Storybook Gardens skating trail, however, will remain open with registration required in advance.

All programs will also be cancelled and swim passes will be placed on hold.

City Hall will be temporarily closed to the public for in-person attendance at Standing Committees and Council meetings, but livestreams of these meetings will continue to be available via the City of London’s website or YouTube.

Residents wishing to speak at a Public Participation Meeting (PPM) will need to register in advance by calling 519-661-2489 ext. 7100 or by emailing PPMClerks@london.ca.

In-person and drop-in services will not be provided at any location. People are encouraged to call 519-661-4520 (toll-free at 1-833-932-2297) or email socialservices@london.ca.

Those seeking information about the cancellations or other services that will be impacted can find a full list and information on london.ca website.

