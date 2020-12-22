Oshawa woman ‘traumatized’ after encounter with police during mental health call

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa woman has suffered multiple injuries following an encounter with police. She says it took place after she called Durham’s mental health crisis response hotline asking for help.

Surveillance video shows Megan Burnfield, 28, appearing to attempt to strike a flashlight out of a Durham police officer’s hand. She appears to be then thrown onto the ground by officers as they try to restrain her, as three paramedics stand back, watching.

Burnfield says she suffers from numerous mental health conditions including depression and anxiety. She is also battling alcoholism, which she is currently receiving treatment towards.

On the night of the incident, she says she became intoxicated and called the local mental health crisis line for support.

“I needed somebody there,” Burnfield said.

“I live alone. I was just looking for help.”

Following the incident, the 115-pound woman was left with multiple injuries to her face, arms, back and ankles.

Burnfield was then charged with assaulting an officer. She was then taken to a holding cell for the night on Dec. 12, and says she was given no medical attention prior to being released.

“I had no shoes, no coat,” she said.

“My pajamas were on, blood all over my pants. They said ‘walk to the Oshawa hospital.'”

Burnfield says she can’t begin to fathom how her cry for help lead to what she calls a violent attack.

She says it has been a traumatic experience, especially given her current struggles with mental health.

“I am afraid. I am alone,” she said.

“I do reach out for help and I thought maybe they were my friends, but based off what happened, they’re not my friends.”

Durham police confirmed the incident took place on Dec. 12 and Burnfield has been charged with assault. However, they would not comment on the video since the matter is before the courts.

As for the Oshawa woman, she says she hopes no one else battling mental health challenges will have to experience what she says she endured.

“I would never wish that upon any of my worst enemies.”