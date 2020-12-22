Menu

Crime

Dartmouth pair arrested in drug trafficking investigation

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 4:54 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP say they arrested two people from Dartmouth in a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say they attempted to arrest a 44-year-old man at around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday as he was returning to his vehicle at a parking lot in Bedford.

“The suspect fled on foot and was arrested shortly after without further incident,” police say.

A 37-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also arrested nearby.

RCMP say they conducted a search of a home in Dartmouth as part of the ongoing investigation.

Charges are expected to be laid, police say.

