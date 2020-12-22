A wet and rainy Christmas for Quebec with strong winds, according to Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebecers should brace for a “rainy and windy Christmas,” according to Environment Canada.

The meteorological agency is projecting 20 to 50 millimetres of rain could fall on southern Quebec over the Christmas holidays.

On Christmas Eve, a strong southerly circulation will bring mild temperatures, sustained winds and rain across the province, according to Environment Canada.

These conditions will progress from west to east until Friday.

In its special weather special report posted Tuesday, the service warned the weather could cause hazardous driving conditions and slippery roads.

Read more: Liability issues force Beaconsfield Golf Club to shut down seasonal sledding

Story continues below advertisement

“The drop in mercury below freezing and a transition from rain to snow could make the roads slippery,” warn the agency’s meteorologists.

The regions located north of the St. Lawrence River will be those that should receive the most rain.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines