Crime

Suspects discharged firearm in Norfolk County attempted home invasion: OPP

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted December 22, 2020 8:35 am
Ontario Provincial Police OPP cruiser stock.
Ontario Provincial Police OPP cruiser stock. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Provincial police in Norfolk County are investigating an attempted home invasion from last week where a firearm was discharged.

Police say four or five people tried to gain access to a residence on Main Street in Delhi around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 14.

The occupants were home at the time and were able to prevent the suspects from gaining entry to the residence.

Police say one of the suspects discharged a firearm before they got into two separate vehicles and fled from the area. One vehicle was a gold or silver car similar to a Chrysler 300 and the other was described as a dark-coloured vehicle.

One of the occupants of the residence suffered minor injuries after fleeing from the home.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who captured the incident or vehicles involved on video surveillance, to contact Norfolk OPP or Crime Stoppers.

