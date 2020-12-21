1,285 vaccinations complete in Saskatchewan as coronavirus death toll passes 120

For the fifth straight day, Saskatchewan has reported new coronavirus-related deaths.

Four people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing the province’s total up to 122.

The recent deaths were reported in the Regina zone with one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and the fourth in the 80-plus age group, according to a press release.

Health officials said there were 206 new cases in the daily update on Monday, with the overall total for the province growing to 13,761 since the first case was reported in March. They added that the new seven-day average of daily cases is 219.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 46, while there are 38 in north central, 37 in north west, 26 in Regina, 13 in far north east, 12 in north east, 10 each in far north west and central east, six in south central, four in south east as well as one in south west. Residence information is still pending for three new infections.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial government officials said 1,285 vaccinations were completed up to Dec. 20 as part of the pilot program in Regina.

In the province, 131 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 111 are receiving inpatient care and 20 are in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials said 92 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 9,649.

There are currently 3,990 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to the press release, 2,361 COVID-19 tests were performed on Dec. 20 in Saskatchewan. To date, 408,444 tests have been carried out in the province.

4:24 Mayor Charlie Clark on weekend anti-mask rally, public health orders Mayor Charlie Clark on weekend anti-mask rally, public health orders

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Advertisement