Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Hamilton reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two more deaths.

The city has 951 active cases as of Dec. 21 and 138 deaths tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new deaths involve a person in their 60s and another in their 80s.

The city reported two new outbreaks on Monday at a pair of elementary schools, Eastdale in Stoney Creek, and R. A. Riddell on the Mountain.

Both outbreaks involve two students at each school.

Public health says there are 34 active outbreaks at 30 locations in Hamilton as of Dec. 21, including:

Six long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Idlewyld Manor, The Meadows, Ridgeview, and The Village at Wentworth Heights.

Three nursing homes – Heritage Green Nursing Home, Parkview Nursing Centre, and Shalom Village

Seven retirement homes — Alexander Place, Amica Dundas, Amica Stoney Creek, Cathmar Manor, Grace Villa, Highgate Residence of Ancaster, and St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower)

Two workplaces — Sterling Honda and Franco’s No Frills

Six schools — Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary, Eastdale in Stoney Creek, Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary, Frank Panabaker North School, R. A. Riddell, and Redeemer University.

There are also outbreaks at nine other locations, including CONNECT Communities, Ellen Fairclough Building, HWDSB office, St. Peter’s Hospital and five units of the Juravinski Hospital.

The city’s significant outbreaks include Grace Villa LTCH which has 216 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths since it started on Nov. 25, Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 101 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, St. Joseph’s Villa with 53 cases and eight deaths since Nov. 20 and Baywoods Place with 46 cases and four deaths since starting Nov. 1.

The outbreaks at five units of the Juravinski Hospital involve 85 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus: 40 patients, 43 staff members and two students. The outbreak is connected to five coronavirus related deaths, according to public health.

There have been 906 new cases in the last 10 days with 3.9 per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The city has seen 4,925 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 57 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Hamilton is in the grey-lockdown level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Halton Region reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Halton Region reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one death.

The region has 467 active cases as of Dec. 21, with Burlington accounting for 105 cases, Milton with 154, and Oakville with 145.

Halton now has 94 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The latest was a resident of Allendale LTCH in Milton.

The outbreak at Allendale involves 84 COVID-19 cases tied to 57 residents, 12 non-region cases, 11 staff and four others connected with the home. Eighteen people have died at the home since it started on Nov. 13.

The region has 43 outbreaks, including 22 institutional outbreaks at:

11 long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Bennett Health Care Centre in Georgetown; Billings Court Manor in Burlington; Burloak in Burlington; CAMA Woodlands in Burlington; Chartwell Waterford in Oakville; Creek Way Village in Burlington; Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; Maple Villa Long Term Care Centre in Burlington, Mount Nemo Christian in Burlington; and Wyndham Manor in Oakville)

10 retirement homes (Amica Georgetown; Chartwell Christopher Terrace in Burington; Chartwell Lakeshore in Burlington; Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville; The Kensington in Oakville, Martindale Gardens in Milton; Pearl and Pine in Burlington; Revera Birkdale Place in Milton; Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington; and Revera The Williamsburg in Burlington)

1 hospital (Milton District Hospital).

The region’s other significant outbreak involves the Wyndom Manor LTCH, which has 138 coronavirus cases involving 81 residents and 20 staff members, 29 non-region cases, as well as eight other people connected to the home. Fourteen people have died at the home since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

Chartwell Waterford in Oakville has 72 cases in its outbreak involving 47 residents, 12 staff, and 13 non-Halton cases. The LTCH has had 11 deaths since Oct.13.

The region has three active school outbreaks involving a total of six cases with two at Bruce Trail Public, three at Christ the King Catholic Secondary in Georgetown, and one case at St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary in Oakville.

Public health has recorded 5,094 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Niagara Region reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Niagara Public Health reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday. There are 651 active cases in the region as of Dec. 21.

Overall, Niagara has had 3,121 total positive cases and 99 deaths during the coronavirus health crisis.

The region has 20 active outbreaks with 10 of them institutional at:

2 retirement homes (Chapel Heights in Niagara Falls, Garden City Manor in St. Catharines)

5 long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls; Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie; Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls; and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls.

4 at two Niagara Health hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General (x3) and Welland Country General).

Niagara Region is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region has had 800 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 72 active cases as of Dec. 21.

The two counties have had 33 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 7.71.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Brant County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region has now had 747 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 109 active cases as of Dec. 21 with two people receiving hospital care.

The region has five institutional outbreaks with the latest declared Sunday at St. Joseph’s Lifecare in Brantford involving a case with one staff member.

The region’s four other outbreaks include three in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Lions McInnes House and at St. John’s College and one other at Telfer Place Retirement home in Paris.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and is reporting a weekly incidence rate of virus cases at 71.53 per 100,000.

Brant County is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.