Coronavirus: 4 deaths, 71 new cases in London-Middlesex

Health officials in London and Middlesex reported four more COVID-19-related deaths on Monday along with 71 new cases.

It continues what has been a disturbing surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks, a surge that has resulted in December posting at least 895 cases so far — roughly 35 per cent of all cases seen during the pandemic, and more cases than were reported between March 1 and Oct. 1.

The region has also recorded at least 25 deaths since the month began, roughly 27 per cent of all deaths seen during the pandemic.

The update comes the same day the provincial government announced that an Ontario-wide lockdown would come into place on Boxing Day.

As of Monday, the region’s total case count stands at 2,543, of which 2,022 people have recovered — 53 more than the day before. At least 91 deaths have been reported during the pandemic.

Health officials said two of the four deaths reported Monday involved a man and woman, both 80 or older, who were associated with a long-term care home.

The other two fatalities involved a man in his 60s and a man 80 or older who were not linked to a seniors’ facility.

Health officials confirmed that one of the deaths was linked to outbreaks at University Hospital. At least 16 of the 25 deaths reported this month have been tied to the hospital.

Of the 71 new cases reported on Monday, 68 are from London, while two are from Middlesex Centre and one from Thames Centre.

The ages of those infected skew younger, with people under 30 making up nearly half of the cases.

The health unit says 18 cases involve people aged 19 or younger, while 16 are in their 20s, eight are in their 30s, 10 are in their 40s, nine are in their 50s, five are in their 60s, two are in their 70s and three are 80 or older.

Notable is the lack of exposure source information for a vast majority of the cases. At least 64 are pending or undetermined, while three are due to close contact and one due to an outbreak. Three others have no known link.

The health unit says its contact tracing efforts have seen an 89.1 per cent success rate in following up with case contacts within 24 hours this month, compared to 95.6 per cent in November.

The region has set eight new single-day case records this month, most recently on Saturday when the health unit reported 87 new cases.

The region’s seven-day average stands at 60.42 as of Monday, up from 44.28 on Friday, while the 14-day average is 48.57, compared to 40.42 on Friday.

The region’s test per cent positivity rate stood at 2.3 per cent as of the week of Dec. 6, up from 2.2 the week prior and 1.7 the week before that.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 inpatients currently in the care of London Health Sciences Centre stood at 17 as of Monday, down from 20 on Friday.

Fewer than five patients are in critical or intensive care.

In addition, current staff cases number 32, down from 33 on Friday. Many staff cases have been linked to outbreaks at University Hospital.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported no COVID-19 patients in its care, while there are three active cases among health-care workers and staff at the organization, it said.

Officials with LHSC have expressed concern about an imminent deluge of cases following the holidays that will put its capacity at further strain.

Victoria Hospital, for example, has already seen its capacity pushed to the limit, with admissions reduced at University Hospital due to outbreaks.

Last week, the organization said it planned to transfer a number of its patients to other health partners in the region, and reduce some services, to boost its capacity in anticipation of such a surge.

On Friday it was announced that LHSC would be among 17 hospital sites in the province that will get the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine over the next two weeks.

At least 241 people have had to be hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic, according to health unit figures.

Of those, at least 45 have needed critical or intensive care.

Institutional outbreaks

Three new institutional outbreaks were declared late Sunday, all at local seniors facilities, the health unit said.

Outbreaks have been declared at Peoplecare Oak Crossing (Juniper, Sugar Maple, White Pine and Norway Spruce), Sisters of St. Joseph (Care Centre – East and North Hall) and Westmount Gardens (Apple Blossom).

Elsewhere, seniors’ facility outbreaks remain active at McGarrell Place (facility-wide), Dearness Home (facility-wide), Chelsey Park (LTC – 2nd floor), Country Terrace (Woodcrest) and McCormick Home (Evergreen Walk).

Twelve other outbreaks also remain active in the region, all at either University or Victoria hospitals.

The most recent hospital outbreak was declared on Saturday at University Hospital in its U7 Clinical Neurosciences unit.

It’s at least the 12th outbreak to be declared at the hospital since Nov. 10. Combined, the outbreaks have been linked to at least 79 patient cases, 76 staff cases and 20 deaths.

Seven outbreaks remain active:

Nov. 10 in 4IP General Medicine. (This outbreak later spread to as many as five other units in the hospital, sickening dozens and leaving several dead. As of Monday, related outbreaks remained active in 6IP Acute/Decant Medicine, 9IP Sub-Acute Medicine and 10IP Palliative Care/Sub-Acute Medicine.)

Dec. 5 in 5IP Cardiology and the sixth-floor cardiology offices.

Dec. 19 in U7 Clinical Neurosciences.

Outbreaks at the hospital in 4TU Multi-Organ Transplant, 6IP Cardiovascular Surgery, 8IP General Surgery, 9IP Orthopaedics and the 10th floor Epilepsy Monitoring Unit have since resolved.

Non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures remain postponed at University Hospital, and ambulatory and outpatient activity at University Hospital has been reduced to urgent and emergent matters.

Elsewhere, two outbreaks remain active at Victoria Hospital, tied to two deaths, and fewer than five patient cases and five staff cases:

Dec. 15 in C5-100 ENT/Burns/Plastics.

Dec. 16 in C6-400 Acute Medicine.

Since March, the region has seen at least 69 institutional outbreaks in London and Middlesex, including at least 48 at local seniors’ facilities.

Outbreaks at seniors’ facilities alone have been linked to 130 resident cases, 133 staff cases and 44 deaths.

Schools

At least 26 cases are active at 17 schools in London and Middlesex, according to the health unit.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) reported seven cases at six of its schools in London and Middlesex late Sunday, including one each at A.B. Lucas Secondary School, Emily Carr Public School, Lord Dorchester Secondary School, Medway Secondary School and Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School.

In addition, two cases were reported at Westminster Secondary School. The school now has three active cases and has seen at least 10 cases since the start of September. An outbreak declaration remains in place at the school.

A new case was also reported by Conseil scolaire catholique Providence at École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyère, according to the health unit.

Elsewhere, an outbreak was declared at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School on Saturday after a second active case was confirmed there.

Outbreaks also remain active at Ashley Oaks Public School, Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, Sir Arthur Currie Public School, St. Marguerite d’Youville Secondary School and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School.

A full updated list of active school cases can be found on the health unit’s website.

Under the provincewide lockdown announced Monday, elementary-age children will not return to classes as planned on Jan. 4, 2021 and will instead engage in remote learning until Jan. 11, when they would then return to in-person classes in all areas of the province.

Secondary school students in northern areas of the province are also set to resume in-class instruction on Jan. 11, while in southern Ontario, high school students would work remotely until Jan. 25.

Child-care centres are expected to remain open for the duration of the shutdown, though during the period where elementary students will be out of classes, the centres will be prohibited from serving school-age children. Before and after school programs must also be cancelled the week of Jan. 4.

Recent resolved school cases by date they were reported: Dec. 4 at Ryerson Public School.

Dec. 4 at Sir Arthur Currie Public School involving three people.

Dec. 6 at C.C. Carrothers Public School and Westmount Public School.

Dec. 7 at Westminster Secondary School.

Dec. 8 at London Christian High (two cases), Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, Rick Hansen Public School, Sir Arthur Currie Public School, Sir John French Immersion Catholic Elementary School, Westminster Secondary School.

Dec. 9 at Ashley Oaks Public School (two cases), Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, Sir George Etienne Cartier Public School.

Dec. 13 at C.C. Carrothers Public School.

In the post-secondary setting, two student residence outbreaks also remain active at Western University.

The outbreaks, declared in Perth and Saugeen-Maitland halls, were declared Nov. 21 and Nov. 19, respectively.

Testing

The health unit says at least 118,000 people have been swabbed since April at the city’s two dedicated assessment centres, both of which are continuing to operate by appointment only.

Both assessment centres are booked up until Christmas Day. Carling Heights is open on Christmas Day, with some slots available as of early Monday afternoon.

Both centres are closed on Saturday, and slots weren’t yet open for Dec. 27 onward.

At least 10,435 people were tested for the coronavirus during the week of Dec. 6.

The tally is slightly down from the final tally of 10,767 reported the week prior, but up from the 8,408 reported the week of Nov. 22.

Appointment testing for certain asymptomatic people is also continuing at eight local pharmacies.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 17 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 611 new cases in Toronto, 480 in Peel Region, 192 in York Region and 138 in Windsor-Essex County.

Elliott also says 54,505 tests have been completed since the last daily update.

Ontario is also reporting that 1,654 more cases were resolved, bringing the total up to 134,867.

The province has had 158,053 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,167 deaths since the pandemic began.

Ontario will enter a “provincewide shutdown” on Boxing Day.

Ontario says its COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the province’s ability to control the spread of the virus is “precarious.”

The findings come in new data that concludes “hard” lockdowns lasting four to six weeks could cut daily case counts to less than 1,000.

The new projections show that under all scenarios, the province will see 300 intensive care unit beds filled within 10 days — double the 150-bed threshold where surgeries must be cancelled.

Under a worst-case-scenario, ICU occupancy could hit 1,500 beds by mid-January.

The data also shows that deaths due to COVID-19 will continue to increase, especially in long-term care, where there have been 633 resident deaths since Sept. 1, and 100 over the past week.

— With files from The Canadian Press