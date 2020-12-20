Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 20

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario planning to implement new provincewide restrictions beginning Christmas Eve: sources

Global News has learned the Ontario government is currently planning to implement new provincewide restrictions beginning Christmas Eve.

The announcement is expected to come Monday afternoon at Queen’s Park from Premier Doug Ford.

Government sources with knowledge of the plans did not provide further details about the new measures but said as of Sunday afternoon, the plan was for restrictions to be implemented across the province beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,316 new cases on Sunday: Of those: 486 were in Toronto

468 were in Peel Region

326 were in York Region

82 were in Durham Region

97 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 2,000 new cases for 6th straight day

Ontario reported 2,316 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 155,930.

Twenty-five new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,150.

Sunday’s report marks the sixth day in a row that Ontario has reported more than 2,000 new cases.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 21 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,502 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 21.

There are currently 154 outbreaks in long-term care homes.