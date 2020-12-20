Menu

Health

Belgium bars travel from U.K. as new coronavirus strain spreads

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 20, 2020 8:37 am
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said the new coronavirus variant is quickly spreading, especially in London, but there’s currently no evidence that suggests this strain is deadlier, or that it affects vaccines and treatments.

Belgium will close its borders to planes and trains coming from the United Kingdom to prevent importing a new strain of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told the VRT broadcaster on Sunday.

Read more: New coronavirus variant spreading quickly, U.K. medical officer says

The ban on incoming travel from Britain covers Eurostar services via the Channel Tunnel and will take effect for at least 24 hours from midnight on Sunday, VRT said.

Belgium was also in touch with France over road transit passengers from Britain, VRT said, a day after the neighboring Netherlands also banned flights carrying passengers from Britain over coronavirus.

Britain on Saturday tightened its COVID-19 restrictions, saying a new strain of the virus was responsible for spiraling infection numbers.

© 2020 Reuters
