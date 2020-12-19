No injuries at Victor St. fire Saturday

An early afternoon blaze had Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responding to a two-and-a-half storey house in the 300 block of Victor St. Saturday.
Crews arrived to smoke coming from the home and launched an offensive attack.
They later had to transition to a defensive attack due to worsening conditions before re-entering the structure to fight the fire from the inside.
The fire was declared under control at 12:30 p.m.
All occupants of the home safely self-evacuated prior to the arrival of the WFPS and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
