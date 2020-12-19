Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

No injuries at Victor St. fire Saturday

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted December 19, 2020 5:02 pm
WFPS crews responded to a fire at a two storey home on Victor Street on Saturday.
WFPS crews responded to a fire at a two storey home on Victor Street on Saturday.

An early afternoon blaze had Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responding to a two-and-a-half storey house in the 300 block of Victor St. Saturday.

Crews arrived to smoke coming from the home and launched an offensive attack.

Read more: 6 Winnipeg police officers sent to hospital after rescuing people from fire on Ellice

They later had to transition to a defensive attack due to worsening conditions before re-entering the structure to fight the fire from the inside.

Trending Stories

The fire was declared under control at 12:30 p.m.

All occupants of the home safely self-evacuated prior to the arrival of the WFPS and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegHouse FireWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSfire investigationwinnipeg house fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers