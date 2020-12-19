Young boy in life-threatening condition after falling through ice on Milton pond

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say a young boy was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he fell through ice on a pond in Milton.

Police said emergency crews were called to an area off of Reece Court around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said two young boys went onto the ice at a storm management pond and both fell through.

One boy was able to free himself after trying to help the other, police said, and he ran to a nearby home for help.

Emergency crews were called and began to search the pond. The victim was found after around 15 minutes, officers said, and was rushed to hospital.

As of Saturday afternoon, police said life-saving efforts were still underway.

Police advised residents to be cautious around bodies of water in the early stages of winter as any ice formed is “not stable or dense enough to support weight.”

The victim’s age hasn’t been released.

Police, Milton Fire and Paramedics onscene of a water rescue at storm pond off Reece Crt, Milton. A young boy has been pulled from the water and life saving efforts are being made.jd — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) December 19, 2020