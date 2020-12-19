Menu

Canada

Young boy in life-threatening condition after falling through ice on Milton pond

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 19, 2020 4:56 pm
Police at the scene of the incident in Milton on Saturday.
Police at the scene of the incident in Milton on Saturday. Global News

Halton Regional Police say a young boy was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he fell through ice on a pond in Milton.

Police said emergency crews were called to an area off of Reece Court around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said two young boys went onto the ice at a storm management pond and both fell through.

One boy was able to free himself after trying to help the other, police said, and he ran to a nearby home for help.

Read more: Pedestrian, driver dead after separate collisions in Mississauga

Emergency crews were called and began to search the pond. The victim was found after around 15 minutes, officers said, and was rushed to hospital.

As of Saturday afternoon, police said life-saving efforts were still underway.

Police advised residents to be cautious around bodies of water in the early stages of winter as any ice formed is “not stable or dense enough to support weight.”

The victim’s age hasn’t been released.

Halton Regional PoliceHaltonhalton policeMiltonMilton RescueReece Court
