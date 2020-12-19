Menu

Southdale crash sends one to hospital in unstable condition

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 19, 2020 12:53 pm
First responders on scene of the serious crash in Southdale.
First responders on scene of the serious crash in Southdale. Submitted

One person was rushed to hospital on Friday evening after a car crash in Southdale.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at Beaverhill Boulevard and Edgewater Drive at 7:31 p.m.

Serious crash closes Portage Avenue near west Perimeter highway

The WFPS adds that an adult was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

Trending Stories

There’s no word on what caused the crash or the extent of the person’s injuries.

Global News is waiting to hear back from Winnipeg police for more details on the incident.

Police
