Southdale crash sends one to hospital in unstable condition

One person was rushed to hospital on Friday evening after a car crash in Southdale.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at Beaverhill Boulevard and Edgewater Drive at 7:31 p.m.
The WFPS adds that an adult was transported to hospital in unstable condition.
There’s no word on what caused the crash or the extent of the person’s injuries.
Global News is waiting to hear back from Winnipeg police for more details on the incident.
