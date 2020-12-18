Patients transported after flooding at Valley Hospice

Send this page to someone via email

Six patients from the Valley Hospice were transported to the hospital on Friday after flooding at the facility.

The hospice, located in Kentville, N.S., is a 10-bedroom palliative care facility. On Friday, it had six patients in care.

According to a news release, patients were accompanied to the nearby Valley Regional Hospital where staff will continue to care for them until they can return to the hospice.

“Nova Scotia Health understands this news may be unsettling for family members, but staff are making every effort to ensure the patients are well cared for during this disruption,” read the release.

It said the flooding damage is being assessed and there is currently no timetable for the patients’ return.

