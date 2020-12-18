Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Patients transported after flooding at Valley Hospice

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 6:52 pm
The Valley Hospice is a “stand alone” home-like health care facility, located on the grounds of the Valley Regional Hospital.
The Valley Hospice is a “stand alone” home-like health care facility, located on the grounds of the Valley Regional Hospital. Nova Scotia Health Authority

Six patients from the Valley Hospice were transported to the hospital on Friday after flooding at the facility.

The hospice, located in Kentville, N.S., is a 10-bedroom palliative care facility. On Friday, it had six patients in care.

Read more: Nova Scotia pandemic budget projects $778.8-million deficit for 2020-21 fiscal year

According to a news release, patients were accompanied to the nearby Valley Regional Hospital where staff will continue to care for them until they can return to the hospice.

“Nova Scotia Health understands this news may be unsettling for family members, but staff are making every effort to ensure the patients are well cared for during this disruption,” read the release.

Trending Stories

It said the flooding damage is being assessed and there is currently no timetable for the patients’ return.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Staff at Sackville nursing home will be among the first in N.B. to get the COVID-19 vaccine' Staff at Sackville nursing home will be among the first in N.B. to get the COVID-19 vaccine
Staff at Sackville nursing home will be among the first in N.B. to get the COVID-19 vaccine

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaFloodingNSHAPalliative CareValleyValley hospiceValley hospice flood
Flyers
More weekly flyers