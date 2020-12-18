New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and said 52 active cases remain in the province.

According to the province, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 573, of which 512 have recovered. There have been eight deaths.

Three patients are hospitalized, two of which are in intensive care.

As of Friday, 144,554 tests have been conducted.

Public health said that this weekend 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered in Miramichi to priority groups that have been identified in the provincial government’s vaccine plan.

The province also announced that zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Residents are being reminded that among the rules at the orange level, people are to stick to a one-household bubble, maintain two metres of distancing and wear a mask while in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow level, said the province.