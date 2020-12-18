Nova Scotia RCMP search for missing fishermen by helicopter

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP announced Friday the search for five missing fishermen from the Chief Williams Saulis fishing vessel that sank on Tuesday will continue via helicopter.

Police said they are partnering with province’s Department of Lands and Forestry to continue the search efforts from the air.

“The ground search for the missing fishermen has been delayed due to safety due to weather conditions following last night’s storm,” the RCMP said.

According to authorities, the conditions will be re-assessed on Saturday.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said it will be providing the public with daily updates and information as the investigation progresses into the search for the missing fisherman.

The 15-metre Chief William Saulis floundered northeast of Digby amid heaving, three-metre waves pushed by 40 km/h gusts and an unusually high tide.

The body of one man was recovered late Tuesday, but the search has continued as ground search crews said they were seeking closure for the families.