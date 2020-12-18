Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia RCMP search for missing fishermen by helicopter

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 11:08 am
Members of a ground search and rescue team walk along the shore of the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S. as they continue the to look for five fishermen missing after the scallop dragger Chief William Saulis sank in the Bay of Fundy, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. RCAF search and rescue aircraft and Canadian Coast Guard boats have been dispatched as well.
Members of a ground search and rescue team walk along the shore of the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S. as they continue the to look for five fishermen missing after the scallop dragger Chief William Saulis sank in the Bay of Fundy, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. RCAF search and rescue aircraft and Canadian Coast Guard boats have been dispatched as well. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

RCMP announced Friday the search for five missing fishermen from the Chief Williams Saulis fishing vessel that sank on Tuesday will continue via helicopter.

Police said they are partnering with province’s Department of Lands and Forestry to continue the search efforts from the air.

READ MORE: RCMP suspends search for fishers missing off the N.S. coast due to incoming storm

“The ground search for the missing fishermen has been delayed due to safety due to weather conditions following last night’s storm,” the RCMP said.

According to authorities, the conditions will be re-assessed on Saturday.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat' Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat
Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat

The Nova Scotia RCMP said it will be providing the public with daily updates and information as the investigation progresses into the search for the missing fisherman.

The 15-metre Chief William Saulis floundered northeast of Digby amid heaving, three-metre waves pushed by 40 km/h gusts and an unusually high tide.

The body of one man was recovered late Tuesday, but the search has continued as ground search crews said they were seeking closure for the families.

 

