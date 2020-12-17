2 charged in attack that saw Calgary senior knocked to the ground, purse stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged for attacking an elderly woman near Westbrook Mall last month and stealing her purse.

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov, 24, as a woman in her 70s was waiting to cross the street at the intersection of Bow Trail and 37 Street S.W., she was attacked from behind by two people who reportedly kicked her, hit her on the head so she fell down, and ran off with her purse.

While a Good Samaritan chased the attackers and got the purse back, the woman’s money was stolen.

Thanks to the CCTV photos and tips from the public, investigators identified two suspects and arrested them on Thursday.

“Clothing items matching those in the CCTV images were located within the residence and seized,” police said.

Justin Richard Carter, 23, was charged with robbery as well as four counts of failing to comply with a release order. He was also wanted on 14 outstanding warrants, police said.

Tamara Dawn Crowchief, 29, was charged with robbery and also arrested for 13 outstanding warrants.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 31.

“We would like to thank everyone who came forward to provide information in this investigation, and the media for assisting us in seeking justice for the senior who was robbed, assaulted and left shaken,” Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said in a news release.

“From the Good Samaritans who helped the senior at the time of the robbery, to the people who provided tips, and the outpouring of support for the senior, Calgarians have shown the true spirit of our community.”