Traffic

Man dead after being hit by transport truck in Toronto’s east end, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 3:39 pm
The collision happened at Howden Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.
The collision happened at Howden Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. Nick Westoll / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after he was hit by a transport truck in the city’s east end Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Howden Road and Lawrence Avenue East, just west of Birchmount Road, at around 11:45 a.m. with reports of a collision.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in life-threatening condition.

Police later said he succumbed to his injuries.

The Toronto Police Traffic Services unit was called in to investigate the collision and the circumstances leading up to it.

Officers closed a large portion of Lawrence Avenue East as officers gathered evidence at the scene. The roads reopened just after 3 p.m.

