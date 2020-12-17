Kelowna man, 21, arrested, in custody after stolen vehicle stopped: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man is in custody after being found inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the 21-year-old was arrested around 6 a.m., after officers stopped a suspected stolen vehicle.

A black Subaru Legacy had been reported stolen from a West Kelowna residence at 5:30 a.m., with a police officer on patrol spotting the sedan travelling eastbound near Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

That officer and another stopped the vehicle just before Banks Road, but police say the driver and sole occupant refused to cooperate and was removed from the car and arrested.

RCMP say the driver had two outstanding warrants on previous matters, adding the investigation is ongoing and that the current case is being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service.

