2 arrested after vehicle reported stolen in Lindsay, Ont.: police

Two people face charges after a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence in Lindsay, Ont., Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers around 10:45 a.m. were called to an address on Cambridge Street South for reports of a stolen vehicle.

Police say the driver had stopped at the home briefly and went inside and left the vehicle unlocked with the motor running.

A few minutes later the vehicle was gone.

The investigation led to the arrest of two people later Wednesday and the vehicle was recovered.

Kathleen Laffan, 34, of Lindsay, and Corrado Zagarella, 35, of Scarborough, were arrested and each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Laffan was also charged with possession of Schedule I substance – methamphetamine, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and five counts of breach of probation.

Zagarella was also charged with breach of an undertaking and three counts of breach of probation.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday, police said.