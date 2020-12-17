Menu

Crime

3 charged after more than $600,000 worth of stolen chocolate, nuts recovered in Toronto, Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 12:34 pm
A photo of the stolen chocolate recovered inside a tractor-trailer by York Regional Police.
A photo of the stolen chocolate recovered inside a tractor-trailer by York Regional Police. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say three people are facing charges after more than $600,000 worth of stolen chocolate and nuts were recovered in Toronto and Vaughan.

Police said two tractor-trailers were also recovered.

The bust was part of an ongoing cargo theft investigation by York Regional Police that began in November when investigators identified a group involved in stealing loads of goods, police said.

Investigators said 55 skids of chocolate worth $360,000 were recovered in Toronto from one tractor-trailer and 22 skids of pecans worth $270,000 were recovered in another tractor-trailer in Vaughan.

A photo of the stolen pecans recovered inside a tractor-trailer by York Regional Police.
A photo of the stolen pecans recovered inside a tractor-trailer by York Regional Police. Handout / York Regional Police

Read more: Cargo theft is surging across the GTA, and police are struggling to stop it

Three people were arrested — 41-year-old Sunil Masoun, from Toronto, 41-year-old Manpreet Samra, from Brampton; and 35-year-old Varinder Dhillon, also from Brampton.

Charges for the accused include trafficking property obtained by crime, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime, all over $5,000; possession for the purpose of trafficking (heroin, crystal meth); dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6651 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
