3 charged after more than $600,000 worth of stolen chocolate, nuts recovered in Toronto, Vaughan

York Regional Police say three people are facing charges after more than $600,000 worth of stolen chocolate and nuts were recovered in Toronto and Vaughan.

Police said two tractor-trailers were also recovered.

The bust was part of an ongoing cargo theft investigation by York Regional Police that began in November when investigators identified a group involved in stealing loads of goods, police said.

Investigators said 55 skids of chocolate worth $360,000 were recovered in Toronto from one tractor-trailer and 22 skids of pecans worth $270,000 were recovered in another tractor-trailer in Vaughan.

A photo of the stolen pecans recovered inside a tractor-trailer by York Regional Police. Handout / York Regional Police

Three people were arrested — 41-year-old Sunil Masoun, from Toronto, 41-year-old Manpreet Samra, from Brampton; and 35-year-old Varinder Dhillon, also from Brampton.

Charges for the accused include trafficking property obtained by crime, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime, all over $5,000; possession for the purpose of trafficking (heroin, crystal meth); dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6651 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A festive sing along, YRP style.

On the 5th day of Christmas @YRP investigators seized:

55 skids of chocolate,

a trailer full of pecans,

10 grams of crystal meth & heroin,

3 men in silver bracelets,

aaaaand multiple criminal charges laid

Details here: https://t.co/PBFMGrZla3 pic.twitter.com/4tMsYUF7I1 — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 17, 2020