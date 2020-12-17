Peterborough man charged following morning break-in at Downie St. home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a break-and-enter charge following an incident at a city residence on Thursday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5 a.m., officers responded to Downie Street home after a resident called to report someone had broken into the home while they were sleeping. The suspect ran off when confronted, the resident told police.

Officers arrived and the investigation led to the arrest of a suspect.

Justin Steeves, 30, of Peterborough, was charged with breaking and entering a dwelling house with intent to commit a criminal offence.

During the arrest of the accused, officers allegedly found a hatchet and a screwdriver and he was further charged with possession of break-in instruments.

Story continues below advertisement

Steeves is also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later on Thursday.

1:58 Peterborough Police Service reports an increase in calls for service Peterborough Police Service reports an increase in calls for service – Dec 8, 2020