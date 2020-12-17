Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged following morning break-in at Downie St. home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 11:12 am
Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man has been arrested following a morning break-in at a home Thursday. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing a break-and-enter charge following an incident at a city residence on Thursday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5 a.m., officers responded to Downie Street home after a resident called to report someone had broken into the home while they were sleeping. The suspect ran off when confronted, the resident told police.

Officers arrived and the investigation led to the arrest of a suspect.

Justin Steeves, 30, of Peterborough, was charged with breaking and entering a dwelling house with intent to commit a criminal offence.

During the arrest of the accused, officers allegedly found a hatchet and a screwdriver and he was further charged with possession of break-in instruments.

Steeves is also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later on Thursday.

