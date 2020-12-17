Police investigate fatal Beaconsfield car crash that leaves man in his 20s dead

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are working to identify the victim of a fatal car crash on Montreal’s West Island that occurred early Thursday.

Police say just before 2 a.m., a vehicle heading east on Highway 20 crashed head-on into a concrete wall barrier.

The incident happened just next to the Woodland exit near Beaurepaire Drive.

Authorities say the driver, who they believe was alone in the vehicle, died on impact.

The victim, in his 20s, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The damages sustained to the vehicle were extensive after fire crews extinguished a small blaze.

No other vehicles are suspected to have been involved in the crash.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident and said no witnesses have come forward.