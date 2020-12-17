Menu

Police investigate fatal Beaconsfield car crash that leaves man in his 20s dead

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Police say just before 2am a car heading East on Highway 20 crashed head on into a concrete wall barrier.
Police say just before 2am a car heading East on Highway 20 crashed head on into a concrete wall barrier. Brayden Jagger Haines

Montreal police are working to identify the victim of a fatal car crash on Montreal’s West Island that occurred early Thursday.

Police say just before 2 a.m., a vehicle heading east on Highway 20 crashed head-on into a concrete wall barrier.

The incident happened just next to the Woodland exit near Beaurepaire Drive.

READ MORE: Suburban mayors voice opposition to Montreal agglomeration council budget

Trending Stories

Authorities say the driver, who they believe was alone in the vehicle, died on impact.

The victim, in his 20s, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The damages sustained to the vehicle were extensive after fire crews extinguished a small blaze.  

READ MORE: 2 dead after nearly 200-vehicle crash on Highway 15 near Montreal

No other vehicles are suspected to have been involved in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are investigating the cause of the incident and said no witnesses have come forward.

