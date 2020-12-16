Police in Kingston, Ont., searching for 2 missing teen boys

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing Kingston teens.

According to police, Brock Brown, 13, and Brody Poole, 15, were last seen on Dec. 14 in the area of Portsmouth Avenue in midtown Kingston.

Police say they believe the boys are together. They are known to frequent the Cataraqui Centre, Kingston-area libraries and residential areas in the vicinity of CFB Kingston.

Kingston police are searching for Brock Brown, 13. Kingston Police Kingston police are searching for Brody Poole, 15. Kingston Police

Brown is described as five feet four inches tall and 140 pounds with a fair complexion, heavy build, hazel eyes and brown and red dyed short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, white jogging pants, a cream-coloured Columbia jacket and a black backpack.

Poole is described as five feet four inches tall and 140 pounds with a heavy build, brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and a green jacket and was carrying a black gym bag.