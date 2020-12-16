Menu

Canada

20 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, 115 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 4:24 pm
KFL&A Public Health is recording 115 active cases of COVID-19, the most the region has ever seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

With only two recoveries on Wednesday, the region’s active cases have jumped to 115, breaking another record for the most active cases the region has ever seen.

Read more: Most Kingston cases related to large coronavirus outbreaks, public health says

There are currently 24 active cases associated with nine active outbreaks in the region, three of which are institutional, according to the region’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The health unit declared a new outbreak at another place of worship on Dec. 15, with nine cases associated. That place of worship has yet to be identified.

Of the more than 20 cases seen over the last two days, the majority, about 35 per cent, were contracted through close contact, whereas less than 20 per cent were outbreak-related. About 40 per cent are still under investigation.

Over the last month, the Kingston region’s total coronavirus cases have nearly doubled, with 226 recorded on Nov. 16, to 436 cumulative cases recorded Dec. 16.

Although Kingston remains in the province’s yellow COVID-19 zone, Dr. Kieran Moore noted on Monday that if numbers did not decline over the coming week, that Kingston could skip orange and go straight to the red zone.

Coronavirus: Toronto’s public health official says reported cases only ‘tip of the iceberg’

With 15 cases announced Tuesday, and another 20 Wednesday, the region now has an incidence rate of almost 43 cases per 100,000, which would bring the region under the red zone.

There are also two people in intensive care units, neither of whom are on ventilators.

