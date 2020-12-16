Menu

Crime

RCMP identify 21-year-old victim of homicide near Leduc

By Emily Mertz Global News
Kaleel Trotman (21), was last seen in the 32nd Street area of Edmonton on the morning of Nov. 13, 2020.
Kaleel Trotman (21), was last seen in the 32nd Street area of Edmonton on the morning of Nov. 13, 2020. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

RCMP have determined a suspicious death near Leduc was a homicide.

A man’s body was found in Leduc on the morning of Nov. 14.

Leduc RCMP said a 911 call was made at around 11:45 a.m. regarding the body of a man being located in a field near Leduc, Alta., near 38 Avenue and Highway 2A.

Read more: RCMP believe Wetaskiwin incident may be linked to man’s suspicious death near Leduc

Major Crimes took over the investigation and Wednesday released the name of the victim.

Trending Stories

Investigators say Kaleel Trotman, 21, was last seen in the 32 Street area of Edmonton on the morning of Nov. 13.

An autopsy, conducted on Nov. 18, determined that Trotman was shot to death.

Read more: Edmonton man’s body found near Leduc, police treating death as suspicious

RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigators believe that there are people who know who Trotman was with prior to his death. Anyone with information is asked to please come forward and contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267.

