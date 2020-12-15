Menu

Crime

Edmonton man charged with murder of Calgary man stabbed in September

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 4:04 pm
Police responded to a fatal stabbing in northeast Calgary on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Police responded to a fatal stabbing in northeast Calgary on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Blake Lough/Global News

An Edmonton man has been charged with murder in the death of a Calgary man stabbed to death in September.

First responders, including EMS and firefighters, were called to a northeast Calgary home at about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 for reports of a man in medical distress on the steps.

Despite the emergency officials’ efforts, the 35-year-old man died.

Read more: Calgary police looking for 2 men believed to have information in fatal Highland Park stabbing

Investigators believe he was stabbed an hour and a half prior to being found, in the same area.

An autopsy by the medical examiner identified the victim a Dustin Kusch, of Calgary.

Officers believe the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle and drove away after the stabbing. The victim and suspect knew each other, police said, but the motivation for the attack is still being investigated.

Read more: Calgary police say 3 suspicious deaths within 24 hours not connected

Police arrested 33-year-old Justin Malcom Sutherland on Monday and charged him with second-degree murder, as well as theft of the vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17.

Calgary police thanked the Edmonton Police Service for its help in locating Sutherland.

