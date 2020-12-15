Edmonton man charged with murder of Calgary man stabbed in September

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man has been charged with murder in the death of a Calgary man stabbed to death in September.

First responders, including EMS and firefighters, were called to a northeast Calgary home at about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 for reports of a man in medical distress on the steps.

Despite the emergency officials’ efforts, the 35-year-old man died.

Investigators believe he was stabbed an hour and a half prior to being found, in the same area.

An autopsy by the medical examiner identified the victim a Dustin Kusch, of Calgary.

Officers believe the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle and drove away after the stabbing. The victim and suspect knew each other, police said, but the motivation for the attack is still being investigated.

Police arrested 33-year-old Justin Malcom Sutherland on Monday and charged him with second-degree murder, as well as theft of the vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17.

Calgary police thanked the Edmonton Police Service for its help in locating Sutherland.