Winnipeg man charged in College Avenue murder

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide on Nov. 27.

Winnipeg police identified the victim, who was found at a College Avenue home around 4:30 a.m. that day, as Kelvin Fredrick Sumner, 38.

Justin James Scott Gledhill, 26, has been charged with the murder and is in custody.

Police said they believe the victim and accused were together on Nov. 26, when an argument escalated to an assault, and Sumner’s body was discovered the next day.

