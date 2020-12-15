Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged in College Avenue murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 4:45 pm
A Winnipeg police identification unit at a College Avenue apartment block Nov. 27.
A Winnipeg police identification unit at a College Avenue apartment block Nov. 27. Abigail Turner / Global News

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide on Nov. 27.

Winnipeg police identified the victim, who was found at a College Avenue home around 4:30 a.m. that day, as Kelvin Fredrick Sumner, 38.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating College Avenue homicide

Justin James Scott Gledhill, 26, has been charged with the murder and is in custody.

Police said they believe the victim and accused were together on Nov. 26, when an argument escalated to an assault, and Sumner’s body was discovered the next day.

