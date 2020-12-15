Menu

Politics

‘Enforcement paying off’ as COVID-19 tickets continue to drop: Manitoba officials

By Will Reimer Global News
The number of COVID-19-related fines continued its steady decline in the past week, according to the government of Manitoba.
The number of COVID-19-related fines continued its steady decline in the past week, according to the government of Manitoba. File / Global News

The Manitoba government says its public health enforcement efforts are paying off, as the number of tickets relating to COVID-19 restrictions handed out in the past week was about half what they were the week before.

Between Dec. 7 and 13, 48 tickets were issued, compared to 85 the week prior.

The province says the latest round of fines is comprised of:

  • Seven $5,000 tickets to businesses
  • 36 $1,296 tickets to individuals
  • Five $298 tickets for failing to wear a mask in a public place.

In total, $82,146 in fines were issued; down considerably from $181,574 issued during the final week of November.

The province added that five of the $1,296 tickets were issued to people connected to the Church of God Restoration in Sarto.

The church has made headlines in recent weeks as its members have openly defied certain public health orders, including holding in-person and drive-in services when not permitted to do so.

The government occasionally releases enforcement updates related to high-profile incidents, such as churches and an anti-mask rally.

Since enforcement began in April, the province says a total of 1,207 warnings and 497 tickets have been issued, resulting in more than $761,000 in fines to both businesses and individuals.

