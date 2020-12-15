Menu

Crime

Two people charged following theft at toy drive in Midland, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 12:57 pm
According to police, two people illegally removed a number of donated toys from the drive that took place at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’ve charged two people in connection with a theft at a toy drive in Midland, Ont., last week.

According to police, two people illegally removed a number of donated toys from items collected during a drive that took place at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre.

On Saturday, investigators went to a home on Midland Avenue and arrested Krista Bressette, 29. The next day, officers say they went to another home on Midland Avenue and arrested Aaron Hollmer, 28.

Both people were charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused were released and are set to appear in court on separate days in January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-310-1122.

