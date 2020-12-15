Two people charged following theft at toy drive in Midland, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’ve charged two people in connection with a theft at a toy drive in Midland, Ont., last week.

According to police, two people illegally removed a number of donated toys from items collected during a drive that took place at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre.

Read more: Police identify man accused of stealing toy donations

On Saturday, investigators went to a home on Midland Avenue and arrested Krista Bressette, 29. The next day, officers say they went to another home on Midland Avenue and arrested Aaron Hollmer, 28.

Both people were charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused were released and are set to appear in court on separate days in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-310-1122.

0:39 ‘Grinch’ charged after strings of Christmas lights stolen from Charleswood homes ‘Grinch’ charged after strings of Christmas lights stolen from Charleswood homes – Dec 6, 2019