Quebec to roll out new restrictions as province adds 1,741 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,741 new cases and 39 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Tuesday as the province is set to announce additional restrictions.

The caseload and death toll — which remain the highest in the country — have reached 167,276 and 7,571, respectively.

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 also spiked again. The number of patients in hospital stands at 959, an increase of 69 from the previous day.

Of them, three more people are intensive care for a total of 125.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The number of hospitalizations is very worrying and some hospitals have reached their maximum capacity,” Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier François Legault is set to announce new restrictions Tuesday evening. He hinted that Quebec will likely follow Germany’s footsteps after the country announced over the weekend that most stores will shutter to combat the spread of the virus.

A partial lockdown is in place in a large swath of the province, which includes the closure of dining rooms, gyms, cinemas and museums. A ban on most gatherings — both indoor and outdoor — is also in place.

However, retail stores, malls and schools have mostly been spared from fall closures.

Legault said in an interview Monday that the holidays are an opportunity to impose more measures since schools and many sectors shut down during that time.