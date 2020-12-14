Menu

Canada

London, Ont., crash victim remembered as ‘wonderful’, ‘positive’ person

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 14, 2020 5:13 pm
London police said Monday that Parul Saini of London died at the hospital late last week after being involved in a collision. She was 26.
London police said Monday that Parul Saini of London died at the hospital late last week after being involved in a collision. She was 26. Firehouse Subs London Wellington/Facebook

A London, Ont., woman who lost her life in a fatal collision is being remembered as a “wonderful” and “positive” person by her colleagues.

London police said Monday that Parul Saini of London died at the hospital late last week after being involved in a collision. She was 26.

Read more: ‘Horrible to comprehend’: Young London, Ont., mother killed in crash remembered

In a statement posted to Facebook last week, Firehouse Subs London Wellington said everyone in the restaurant “will miss her ready smile and helpful attitude.”

“She was always giving compliments or a helping hand to her staff. She made sure the staff knew they were appreciated,” the statement continued.

A colleague commented on the post, “We shared so many good memories together at work…. She was like a sister to me, someone I could always count on.

Police say the collision happened on Nov. 23 at the intersection of Wellington Road and Harlech Gate.

The other driver, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

Click to play video 'Tour bus crash victim remembered as an ‘angel’' Tour bus crash victim remembered as an ‘angel’
Tour bus crash victim remembered as an ‘angel’ – Jul 21, 2020
