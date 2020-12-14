London, Ont., crash victim remembered as ‘wonderful’, ‘positive’ person

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., woman who lost her life in a fatal collision is being remembered as a “wonderful” and “positive” person by her colleagues.

London police said Monday that Parul Saini of London died at the hospital late last week after being involved in a collision. She was 26.

In a statement posted to Facebook last week, Firehouse Subs London Wellington said everyone in the restaurant “will miss her ready smile and helpful attitude.”

“She was always giving compliments or a helping hand to her staff. She made sure the staff knew they were appreciated,” the statement continued.

A colleague commented on the post, “We shared so many good memories together at work…. She was like a sister to me, someone I could always count on.

Police say the collision happened on Nov. 23 at the intersection of Wellington Road and Harlech Gate.

The other driver, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

