Education

Five more Toronto schools to close until the new year: TDSB

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted December 13, 2020 6:58 pm
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street.
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. Katherine Ward / Global News

Five Toronto schools will shut down on Monday due to COVID-19.

In a tweet, the Toronto District School Board announced Sunday evening the following schools will be closed until the new year: City Adult Learning Centre, Humewood CS, RH McGregor ES, David Lewis PS and Grenoble PS have been added to the list of schools shut down in the city.

Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for the TDSB told Global News those schools will remain closed up until December 18th and because the winter break follows for two weeks after, they are effectively closed until January 4.

In this particular case, they looked at the data from those five particular schools that are closing for the first time and based on their information, said they believed that students and staff should be dismissed,” Bird said

Students will be switching to remote learning during the closures.

Teachers will be contacting students, parents and guardians, to let them know next steps to get that up and running for those that aren’t already self-isolating at home due to a COVID case,” Bird said.

Thorncliffe Park PS and Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy are already shut down and will remain closed on Monday  until January 4.

 

 

