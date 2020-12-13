Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 2 new coronavirus cases Sunday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 13, 2020 1:37 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s top doctor outlines changes to mask guidelines' Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s top doctor outlines changes to mask guidelines
New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell on Friday outlined the province's amended masking advice: for outdoor and drive-through locations where social distancing is possible, face masks aren't required unless the region is in the orange or red level.

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries from the virus on Sunday.

There are now 65 active cases in the province.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case on Saturday

Health officials say the two new cases are people aged 60 to 69 in the Fredericton region.

Both cases are self-isolating and remain under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have now been 557 cases of COVID-19 in the province, 484 of which are considered recovered.

Health officials say there have been eight deaths.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Edmundston area moves back to orange phase of COVID-19 recovery' Edmundston area moves back to orange phase of COVID-19 recovery
Edmundston area moves back to orange phase of COVID-19 recovery

Three cases are currently in hospital with two of those in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has conducted 139,374 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Edmundston zone remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

All other regions remain in the yellow phase.

Read more: How New Brunswick’s four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickBlaine HiggsCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickDr. Jennifer RussellCOVID-19 recovery plan
Flyers
More weekly flyers