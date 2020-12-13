New Brunswick reports 2 new coronavirus cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries from the virus on Sunday.

There are now 65 active cases in the province.

Health officials say the two new cases are people aged 60 to 69 in the Fredericton region.

Both cases are self-isolating and remain under investigation.

There have now been 557 cases of COVID-19 in the province, 484 of which are considered recovered.

Health officials say there have been eight deaths.

1:29 Edmundston area moves back to orange phase of COVID-19 recovery Edmundston area moves back to orange phase of COVID-19 recovery

Three cases are currently in hospital with two of those in intensive care.

The province has conducted 139,374 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Edmundston zone remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

All other regions remain in the yellow phase.