Saskatoon police use stun gun on man threatening self-harm

Saskatoon Police officers used a stun gun on a man threatening to hurt himself on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a house on Ross Crescent in the Westview neighbourhood, close to 4:30 p.m. for a man threatening to harm himself with a knife, according to a statement.

Officers asked the 29-year-old man to drop the knife but they say he remained aggressive and agitated.

An officer used a conducted energy weapon, placed the suspect under arrest and he was taken to hospital.

The statement said the use of the energy weapon will be reviewed, according to Saskatoon Police Service policy.

