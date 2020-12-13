Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police use stun gun on man threatening self-harm

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 13, 2020 11:54 am
Additional 8 Saskatoon police officers approved during budget talks
Saskatoon Police tasered and arrested a man when he remained aggressive and took him to hospital after he threatened self-harm on Saturday afternoon. File / Global News

Saskatoon Police officers used a stun gun on a man threatening to hurt himself on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a house on Ross Crescent in the Westview neighbourhood, close to 4:30 p.m. for a man threatening to harm himself with a knife, according to a statement.

Officers asked the 29-year-old man to drop the knife but they say he remained aggressive and agitated.

Read more: Saskatoon police, RCMP have had hundreds of calls responding to COVID-19 health orders

An officer used a conducted energy weapon, placed the suspect under arrest and he was taken to hospital.

The statement said the use of the energy weapon will be reviewed, according to Saskatoon Police Service policy.

