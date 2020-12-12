Menu

Canada

Walking bridge built after New Brunswick woman stranded when storm washed out bridge

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2020 3:17 pm
Mary Ann Coleman is seen in Waterford, N.B., in an undated handout. Coleman says she knew there was a problem when the Trout Creek, that runs in front of her property, spilled its banks during a storm and began flooding areas that had never flooded before.
Mary Ann Coleman is seen in Waterford, N.B., in an undated handout. Coleman says she knew there was a problem when the Trout Creek, that runs in front of her property, spilled its banks during a storm and began flooding areas that had never flooded before. The Canadian Press/HO-Mary Ann Coleman

A New Brunswick woman who was stranded for 10 days after flooding washed out a bridge to her home says she feels free now that a walking bridge has been built.

Mary Ann Coleman of Waterford, N.B., in the southeast of the province, lost her bridge after a storm on Dec. 1 flooded Trout Creek, which runs along the front of her property.

She said debris in the creek dammed a Department of Transportation culvert that was installed in 2019, and the rising waters washed away her bridge.

Coleman blames the design of the new culvert for creating a dam when debris collected in front of it.

Transportation Minister Jill Green offered little comment this week because Coleman has opened a claim against the province.

Coleman says family and friends have been able to visit since the temporary span was completed Friday night, but says a permanent bridge for vehicles is needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
