Canada

Toronto police bean-bag shooting during mental health call prompts SIU investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2020 2:54 pm
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga.
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO — Investigators are reviewing an incident in which Toronto police officers responding to a mental-health crisis call fired a bean-bag gun.

The Special Investigations Unit says the bean-bag hit a 33-year-old man but did not seriously injure him.

It says officers also used a stun gun on him during the incident Friday night in the city’s north end.

Read more: Man charged after 2 police officers seriously injured in Toronto assault

The SIU also said the man was reported to have had a weapon but gave no details.

He was taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act.

Although the man was not seriously hurt, the SIU said it was investigating because police fired the bean-bag gun.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
