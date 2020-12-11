Menu

Health

N.B. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure after traveller tests positive

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 3:57 pm
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Public health announced Friday that it has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious on Dec. 4.

According to health officials, the traveller was on the following flights:

  • Air Canada Flight 8372 – from Fort McMurray to Calgary
  • Air Canada Flight 144 – from Calgary to Toronto
  • Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton

READ MORE: New Brunswick reported 8 new cases of COVID-19, and a death in Edmundston region

“Everyone who travelled on these flights should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick,” said public health in a statement.

Public Health said it issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provide instructions whenever officials are not certain of who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location.

