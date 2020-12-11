N.B. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure after traveller tests positive

Send this page to someone via email

Public health announced Friday that it has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious on Dec. 4.

According to health officials, the traveller was on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8372 – from Fort McMurray to Calgary

Air Canada Flight 144 – from Calgary to Toronto

Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton

“Everyone who travelled on these flights should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick,” said public health in a statement.

Public Health said it issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provide instructions whenever officials are not certain of who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location.

