Comments

Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update following outbreak at Edmundston Regional Hospital

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 12:37 pm
A nurse holds a swab before testing a patient in Ottawa on Nov. 18, 2020.
A nurse holds a swab before testing a patient in Ottawa on Nov. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on COVID-19 on Friday following the outbreak at Edmundston Regional Hospital, which reported the day before.

According to the province, visitation has temporarily been suspended at the hospital.

READ MORE: Edmundston Regional Hospital suspends visits due to COVID-19 outbreak

CEO of the Vitalité Network, Dr. France Desrosiers, said the decision has been made to protect the safety of patients and staff as they investigate the outbreak.

Vitalité asked the public to avoid the emergency department at the Edmundston Regional Hospital unless cases are extremely urgent.

New Brunswick also announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said Zone 2 (Saint John region) is moving to the yellow level effective as of midnight Dec. 10.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m., and will be streamed live on our website.

