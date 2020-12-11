Hamilton paramedics to add bike unit to response team in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Paramedic Service (HPS) will add a bike unit to its rapid response team in the spring of 2021, according to the city.

The unit is expected to provide care in difficult-to-reach areas of Hamilton prior to the arrival of emergency vehicles. Large community events, as well as in wooded areas along the city’s many trails, are where the units will be deployed.

“Our shared commitment remains to deliver the quality of care that the people of Hamilton expect and deserve – the new Bike Unit will help accomplish this by enhancing emergency response,” HPS chief Michael Sanderson said in a release.

Currently, the HPS has 66 emergency vehicles operating out of 20 stations with 350 front-line paramedics.

A $20,000 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada will provide a kickstart for the new bike unit, according to the HPS.

Yesterday @HPS_Paramedics graciously accepted a cheque for 20k dollars from @FirehouseSubs Public Safety Foundation that will be used to form a #Paramedic Bike Unit. This will help enhance public safety & community engagement initiatives. Visit https://t.co/DKs24Cdv4Q for more! pic.twitter.com/MpKft96Uqt — Hamilton Paramedics (@HPS_Paramedics) December 11, 2020