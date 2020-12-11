Menu

Health

Hamilton paramedics to add bike unit to response team in 2021

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 12:17 pm
Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

The Hamilton Paramedic Service (HPS) will add a bike unit to its rapid response team in the spring of 2021, according to the city.

The unit is expected to provide care in difficult-to-reach areas of Hamilton prior to the arrival of emergency vehicles. Large community events, as well as in wooded areas along the city’s many trails, are where the units will be deployed.

“Our shared commitment remains to deliver the quality of care that the people of Hamilton expect and deserve – the new Bike Unit will help accomplish this by enhancing emergency response,” HPS chief Michael Sanderson said in a release.

Currently, the HPS has 66 emergency vehicles operating out of 20 stations with 350 front-line paramedics.

A $20,000 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada will provide a kickstart for the new bike unit, according to the HPS.

