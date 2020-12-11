Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and two more virus-related deaths.

Grace Villa, a long-term care home with the city’s largest outbreak as of Dec. 11, recorded its 11th death tied to COVID-19 after a woman in her early 80s died on Thursday.

Cases at the facility grew by one more on Friday for a total of 127. Thirty-one residents and 16 staff members have tested positive since the outbreak began on Nov. 25.

Hamilton’s second coronavirus death on Friday was a woman in her early 70s from the community. She also died on Thursday.

The city now has 109 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health says there are 26 active outbreaks at 24 locations in Hamilton as of Dec. 11, including:

Eleven long-term care homes (LTCH) — Alexander place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Grace Villa, Hamilton Continuing Care, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower), Shalom Village Nursing Home and Wellington Nursing Home

One retirement home — The Village at Wentworth Heights

Four workplaces — All Tool Manufacturing, O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Sterling Honda and 3 for 1 Glasses

Four schools — Adelaide Hoodless Elementary, Lawfield Elementary, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School and St. Mark’s Elementary School

There are also outbreaks at six other locations, including La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and three units of the Juravinski Hospital.

An outbreak at Canadian Electrical Raceways Inc., was declared over on Thursday.

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH has had 94 coronavirus cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, Hamilton Continuing Care has had 49 total cases since starting on Oct. 31, Baywoods Place with 42 cases since starting Nov. 1 and St. Joeseph’s Villa has had 47 total cases since an outbreak began on Nov. 20.

The city reported 648 new cases in the last 10 days with four per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The number of active cases in Hamilton is 574 as of Dec. 11.

The city has seen 3,932 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 55 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

Halton Region reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Halton Region reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and two more deaths in two long-term care homes.

The outbreak at the Allendale LTCH now has 12 deaths tied to its outbreak which began on Nov.13. The home has recorded 63 COVID-19 cases in the outbreak — 50 residents, eight staff and five others connected to the home.

The other death recorded Friday was the first for the current outbreak at Chartwell Lakeshore. That facility has had 24 coronavirus cases – 20 residents and four staff – since its outbreak began Dec. 3.

Recent outbreaks in Halton have accounted for 37 coronavirus-related deaths. There have been a total of 78 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Halton since the pandemic began.

Halton has 34 outbreaks, including 18 institutional outbreaks at ten long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Billings Court Manor, Burloak and Mount Nemo Christian in Burlington, Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown, Chartwell Waterford, Northridge, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), seven retirement homes (Amica Georgetown, Chartwell Lakeshore, Pearl and Pine, Sunrise and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, as well as Delmanor Glen Abbey and Palermo Village in Oakville) and one hospital (the acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The region has two active school outbreaks at John William Boitch in Burlington involving five cases, and one case at St. Anne Elementary also in Burlington.

The largest outbreak in the region is at Wyndham Manor in Oakville, which involves 100 people – 73 residents, 18 staff members and nine others connected to the home. Ten people have died at the home since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

Another significant outbreak involves Chartwell Waterford (58 people — 47 residents and 11 staff members, 11 deaths).

The region has 437 active cases as of Dec. 11, with Milton accounting for 136 and Burlington accounting for 143 cases.

Halton has had 4,370 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

Niagara Region reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There are 235 active cases as of Dec. 11.

On Thursday, the region reported an outbreak at an inpatient unit at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health says two patients and one worker have tested positive for the coronavirus in the inpatient unit C.

The area is now closed to new admissions and transfers, except if medically necessary. Visitors are not permitted on the unit, except in special cases.

The region has 14 active outbreaks with seven of them institutional at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines), four long-term care homes (Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset in Welland and Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls) and at Niagara Health.

Overall, Niagara has had 2,439 total positive cases and 87 virus-related deaths.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported six new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has had 713 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 42 active cases as of Dec. 11.

The two counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

There are no institutional outbreaks in the region, according to public health.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 5.43.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

Brant County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region now has 595 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 50 active cases as of Dec. 11 with one person receiving hospital care.

The region has just one institutional outbreak at St. John’s college in Brantford with a pair of student cases, while a workplace outbreak at the Walmart on 300 King George Road continues after two staff members tested positive for the coronaviisurs.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19, and is reporting a weekly incidence rate in virus cases at 39.49 per 100,000.

