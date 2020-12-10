Menu

Crime

2 sudden deaths reported within 4 hours in Midland, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 4:01 pm
Officers believe both deaths are related to drug use.
Officers believe both deaths are related to drug use. Global News

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re investigating after two deaths were reported in Midland, Ont., within four hours on Wednesday evening.

Police say they’re still investigating the cause of death for both a 25-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man.

Read more: Small diesel spill contained at Midland, Ont., harbour, officials say

Officers believe both deaths are related to drug use.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

