2 sudden deaths reported within 4 hours in Midland, Ont.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re investigating after two deaths were reported in Midland, Ont., within four hours on Wednesday evening.

Police say they’re still investigating the cause of death for both a 25-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man.

Officers believe both deaths are related to drug use.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

