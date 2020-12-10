Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian dies of injuries sustained in Nov. 30 crash: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 10, 2020 4:50 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police say a pedestrian who was injured in a crash roughly a week-and-a-half ago has died of his injuries.

On Thursday, police announced Joseph Robert Gordon Campbell, 58, of London, was pronounced dead in hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Police say the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 in the area of Horton Street East and Wellington Street.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The crash occurred on the same day as another fatal crash involving a pedestrian about a half-hour later.

Police say at around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 30, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Hamilton Road near Rectory Street when a pedestrian was struck.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

–With files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie.

