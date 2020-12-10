4 people face charges tied to assault, forcible confinement in Port Colborne

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police charged four people in connection with an assault at a Port Colborne, Ont., residence on Wednesday.

Investigators say officers responded to a call in the area of Bell and Davis streets around 2:30 a.m.

Police found an injured woman who was subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While at the scene, officers arrested two people leaving the home and were told that four other suspects were still in the residence.

Not long after crisis negotiators were called, three more were arrested without incident. A sixth suspect managed to elude police and leave the home unnoticed on Wednesday.

He was picked up by officers on Thursday morning, according to detectives.

So far, four people are facing multiple charges related to assault and forcible confinement.

A fifth person is expected to be charged on Thursday.

One other person was released by police without a charge.