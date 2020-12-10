Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4 people face charges tied to assault, forcible confinement in Port Colborne

By Don Mitchell Global News
Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara police charged four people in connection with an assault at a Port Colborne, Ont., residence on Wednesday.

Investigators say officers responded to a call in the area of Bell and Davis streets around 2:30 a.m.

Police found an injured woman who was subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While at the scene, officers arrested two people leaving the home and were told that four other suspects were still in the residence.

Trending Stories

Read more: 3 people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in downtown Hamilton

Not long after crisis negotiators were called, three more were arrested without incident. A sixth suspect managed to elude police and leave the home unnoticed on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

He was picked up by officers on Thursday morning, according to detectives.

So far, four people are facing multiple charges related to assault and forcible confinement.

A fifth person is expected to be charged on Thursday.

One other person was released by police without a charge.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara newsPort ColborneBell Streetassault in port colbornedavis streetincident in port colbornejason burdport colborne news
Flyers
More weekly flyers